Monday, March 03, 2025
Sukkur Police crackdown on crime and social evils

Our Staff Reporter
March 03, 2025
SUKKUR  -  Under the directives of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sukkur, Captain (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Azhar Khan, crackdown on crime and social evils in the city are full swing. Station House Officer (SHO) Airport Police on Sunday conducted a successful operation, arresting two wanted criminals, Ahmed Din Mehr and Imam Din Mehr, and recovering a Kalashnikov, TT pistol, and ammunition. The accused were wanted in case 18/2025 under sections 402, 399, 324, and 353.

Besides, SHO A-Section Police conducted successful operations at various locations, arresting six accused and recovering 74 bottles of liquor and six beers. The accused included Hashim Khurso, Singhara Samijo, Majid Solangi, Rashid Malik, Irfan Malik, and Abdul Malik Chohan. Another action by Rohri Police Station, SHO Rohri Police conducted a successful operation during a snap checking, arresting two accused, Pappu Kumar and Ayaz Mirani, and recovering 24 bottles of liquor. Cases were registered against the accused under sections 3/4 PEHO Act. DIG Sukkur and SSP Sukkur commended the police team for their excellent performance.

SSGC disconnects 346 illegal gas connections

