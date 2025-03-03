TDAP CE engages with PRGMEA to address industry challenges

KARACHI - In pursuance of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s vision of export-led economic growth, Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Faiz Ahmad Chadhar engaged with key stakeholders from the textile and apparel industry at an event organized by the Pakistan Readymade Garments and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) at Sialkot on 25th February 2025.

The gathering brought together prominent business leaders, including former PRGMEA chairman Ijaz Khokhar, chairman of the Surgical Instruments Manufacturing Association Zeeshan Tariq, Chairman Dryport Trust Raza Iqbal, Chairman SIAL Airline Rasheed Jilani, and chairman Sialkot Airport Hassan Ali Bhatti. The event served as a platform for industry representatives to highlight pressing issues impacting the apparel sector, such as gas shortages, visa-related hurdles, and the Fixed Tax Regime (FTR). Recognizing the importance of the textile and apparel industry in Pakistan’s export landscape, Chief Executive TDAP Faiz Ahmad Chadhar reaffirmed federal government’s commitment to resolving industry challenges. He announced plans for monthly engagements with industry stakeholders to ensure continuous dialogue and problem-solving. Additionally, he requested each association to nominate a focal person to streamline communication and collaboration for prompt resolution of problems.

CE Faiz Ahmad Chadhar informed the attendees that the government is striving hard to overcome structural issues in order to enhance the global competitiveness of industries, foster innovation, entrepreneurship, facilitate greater integration with global supply chains and market access. The government would continue to work closely with stakeholders to enhance ease of doing business and unlock new export opportunities, he said.

In his opening remarks, Ijaz Khokhar emphasized the need for structural reforms to enhance global competitiveness, recommending the establishment of a dedicated Apparel Export Promotion Council and a support fund for apparel startups and innovation. These measures, he said, would help drive sustainable growth in the sector. Former Chairman PRGMEA Ijaz Khokhar and other industry leaders expressed their appreciation for govt’s proactive approach and pledged to collaborate closely for the sustainable growth of Pakistan’s textile and apparel sector. The continued commitment of both the government and private sector will play a pivotal role in boosting exports and strengthening Pakistan’s position in the global textile & apparel market.