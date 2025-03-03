The Rainfall Deficit in Pakistan

The alarming lack of rainfall in Pakistan has severe implications for agriculture, water supply, and the overall ecosystem. This crisis affects not only humans but also animals and plant life. In recent years, Pakistan has experienced erratic weather patterns, with reports indicating a 70% reduction in winter rainfall. This significant decline has led to drought conditions, particularly in Sindh and Balochistan, where many rely on rain-fed agriculture.

This is not a temporary issue but a consequence of climate change, deforestation, and urbanisation. Water levels in rivers and reservoirs are rapidly diminishing, threatening hydropower generation and water supply resources. Climate change has disrupted weather patterns, causing unpredictable rainfall and prolonged dry spells. Rising temperatures increase atmospheric moisture retention, resulting in less rainfall during critical growing seasons.

The consequences of this drought are dire, impacting food security and heightening the risk of water scarcity. It is crucial for the government and relevant authorities to take immediate action by promoting sustainable practices and reforestation efforts to mitigate these effects. Addressing the root causes of this crisis is essential to ensuring a stable and prosperous future for our country.

MALAIKA AWAIS,

Lahore.