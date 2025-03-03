The Ramazan paradox: fasting all day, yet consuming more

LAHORE - The sacred month of fasting has returned bringing with it a whirlwind of shopping sprees, lavish Iftar gatherings, and an air of festivity. It is a month of devotion, self-restraint, yet, paradoxically, one of boundless indulgence. Both the federal and provincial governments in Pakistan have announced their Ramazan relief packages offering subsidised food items to the faithfuls. These subsidies, amounting to billions of rupees, have become an annual tradition ahead of the holy month. Magistrates will be deployed to monitor and regulate the prices of essential commodities, but they will be helpless to control a sudden spike in food consumption. Theoretically speaking, fasting should mean eating less, and consequently, it should result in a significant drop in the demand for the commodities. After all, millions of people abstain from eating and drinking all day. But reality tells a different story. Instead of cutting back, we somehow manage to eat more in Ramazan than any other time of the year. Take Sehri, for instance—the pre-dawn meal meant to sustain the faithfuls through the day. Instead of keeping it a simple, nourishing breakfast, it often turns into an all-you-can-eat challenge. People enthusiastically load their plates, stuffing themselves with parathas, nihari, eggs, and everything in between as if they are preparing for a week-long hibernation. And then comes Iftar, a grand affair that puts wedding buffets to shame. One might think that after an entire day of fasting, a date and some water would be enough to break the fast. But no. Out come the samosas, pakoras, chana chaat, fruit salads and an endless array of fried delights. Also, the restaurants are packed, food delivery apps crash under the pressure and grocery prices skyrocket—all because the holy month that’s supposed to teach restraint ends up fueling indulgence. Now, correct me if I’m wrong, but isn’t fasting supposed to mean eating less? Adding to the irony is the fascinating tradition of Ramazan charity. It’s heartwarming to see people distributing ration packs to the less fortunate. The idea that one needs more food while fasting than when they are not fasting is nothing short of comical. In essence, the logic goes, “We are not eating for most of the day, which is why we need extra food to make up for it.” Meanwhile, some people have adopted a rather enterprising approach. They knock on the doors of the wealthy, explaining their predicament with a straight face: “We need ration because we are fasting.” One cannot help but marvel at the brilliance of this argument. Perhaps, in the future, someone will walk into a bank and say, “I need a loan because I have decided to live simply”. So here we are in a month meant for spiritual discipline and moderation, yet somehow experiencing an unprecedented rise in food consumption and inflation. Perhaps the real test of Ramazan isn’t fasting, but resisting the urge to make up for it at Iftar. We will perhaps continue this glorious tradition of fasting by day and feasting by night—because, let’s be honest, some habits are just too delicious to break.