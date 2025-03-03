Monday, March 03, 2025
TikTok investigated in UK over the use of children’s personal information
10:02 PM | March 03, 2025
The UK data watchdog announced on Monday that it has launched an investigation into TikTok over its use of children’s data.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said it will examine how the popular video-sharing platform uses the personal information of children aged 13-17 in the UK to make recommendations and deliver suggested content to their feeds.

"This is in light of growing concerns about social media and video-sharing platforms using data generated by children's online activity in their recommender systems, which could lead to young people being served inappropriate or harmful content," the ICO said in a statement.

The watchdog is also investigating how Reddit, the online forum, and photo-sharing site Imgur use children’s personal information and their age verification techniques.

"We welcome the technology and innovation that companies like social media bring to the UK and want them to thrive in our economy. But this cannot be at the expense of children’s privacy," UK Information Commissioner John Edwards said.

"My message is simple: If social media and video-sharing platforms want to benefit from operating in the UK, they must comply with data protection law," he added.

In 2023, the ICO fined TikTok £12.7 million ($16 million) for mishandling children’s data and allowing up to 1.4 million UK children younger than 13 to use the platform in 2020.

