Title winning Lahore Region Blues U15 and U17 teams honoured

LAHORE - The Lahore Region Blues U15 and U17 Cricket Teams returned home in triumph after securing victories in the National U15 and U17 Championships.

The teams received a grand reception at the Ittefaq LRCA Ground, where they were warmly welcomed by LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, members of the LRCA General Body, and various club organizers. During the ceremony, Khawaja Nadeem announced cash prizes for the victorious teams and shared plans for a grand prize distribution ceremony, which will include a lavish dinner to honor both the teams and their coaching staff.

The LRCA president praised the outstanding performance of both teams, expressing confidence in their potential to represent Pakistan’s National Cricket Team in the future. The welcoming party was attended by prominent figures, including Sardar Noshad Ahmed, President of West Zone; M Ejaz Butt, President of North Zone; Bilal Muqeet, President of East Zone; Imran Bucha, Chief Selector of LRCA; Waqar ul Munir, Chairman of Tournament Committee LRCA; Nawab Mansoor Hayat, Secretary of West Zone; Shahbaz Ali, Treasurer of East Zone; Muhammad Aslam, Treasurer of West Zone; and numerous club organizers.