Transgender community faces economic hardships in Ramazan

Peshawar - For many, Ramzan is a time of sacred reflection and charity, but for the transgender community, economic hardship often overshadows its spiritual essence. Financial constraints make it difficult for them to fully participate in the holy month’s traditions.

“Due to societal exclusion and limited access to stable employment, many transgender individuals lose their earnings during Ramzan and struggle to meet basic needs,” said Arzhoo Khan, President of the Transgender Community Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Most rely on performing at celebrations, but as such events pause during Ramzan, their income sources vanish.

The financial strain makes it difficult for them to afford essentials like food for sehri and iftar, let alone engage in charitable acts or communal prayers. Arzhoo, also an executive member of Manzil Foundation, said she received requests from around 300 transgender individuals in Peshawar and Nowshera for food assistance. Many, unable to afford meals, rely solely on dates and water to break their fast.

Katrina Khan, a transgender rights activist, highlighted that while others deepen their faith in Ramzan, transgender individuals struggle for survival. Living in shared accommodations under the guidance of mentors, they bear the burden of rent and daily expenses. Some well-off members invite friends for iftar, but most lack such support. Katrina urged philanthropists and organizers of communal iftar gatherings to consider reserving spaces for transgender individuals.

Farzana Riaz, President of TransAction Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stressed the need for inclusivity in financial aid programs. She lamented that transgender individuals are often excluded from government assistance schemes due to a lack of identity documents. She appreciated former Governor Haji Ghulam Ali’s past efforts in providing food packages to 300 transgender individuals during Ramzan and called for similar support this year to ensure that no one is left behind in this sacred month.