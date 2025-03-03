Monday, March 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Tributes paid to Nasir Kazmi

52nd death anniversary

Tributes paid to Nasir Kazmi
NEWS WIRE
March 03, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD  -   The  52nd death anniversary of renowned Urdu poet known as founder of modern Urdu ghazal Nasir Kazmi was observed on Sunday.  Born in Ambala in 1925, passed his matriculation examination from Muslim High School Ambala and got admission in Government College Lahore for bachelor degree but he had to leave education due to the unrest witnessed during the partition of the sub-continent. Nasir Kazmi worked in Welfare Department for some time and then in the Agriculture Department.  While associated with Radio Pakistan, Nasir Kazmi wrote sketches of classical Urdu poets Mir Taqi Mir, Nazir, Wali, Insha and so on, which became very popular. His first poetry collection was ‘Barg-e-Nay’. Afterwards, his two more collections ‘Dewaan’ and ‘Pahli Barish’ were published.

‘Khawab-e-Nishat’ is a collection of his poems. Besides being a poet, he was also a good prose writer.

Key operative of Morocco tragedy gang arrested

He also wrote a drama series ‘Sur Ki Chhaya’. Nasir Kazmi died  on March 2,  1972 in Lahore and was buried in Mominpura graveyard.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1740897978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025