Under-staffed police stations in Gujar Khan facing difficulties in crime control

Gujar khan - Under-staffed police stations face great difficulties in coping with crime control and in the execution of routine duties in three police stations of vast areas of Gujar Khan with a huge population and crime surge.

According to reliable sources in the three police stations of Jatli, Mandra, and Gujar Khan, there were over 130 sanctioned strengths of constables and head constables at PS Gujar Khan and only 30 constables and head constables were posted and out of these, 15 were also under-transfer.

Similarly, there were 90 sanctioned posts for subordinate staff at Mandra police station and only 30 were posted, and at Jatli police station 50 posts of constables and head constables were lying vacant and only 20 were filled.

On the other hand, the SOPs of police formulated for the holy month of Ramazan require the posting of one policeman at each mosque, and 20 to 30 policemen available in each of the three police stations cannot fulfill the requirement of SOP and most of the mosques go unattended during the Traveeh prayers and fajar prayers.

Furthermore, the anti-encroachment drive, court attendance, production of arrested ‘outlaws’ drives against antinarcotics and gambling, and other crime control missions also suffer, and the unprecedented surge in the highway robberies remains unattended due to a shortage of policemen, the police officials divulged over the condition of anonymity.

On the other hand, the Gujar Khan police circle of Gujar Khan was spread on over 87 km length with 36 union councils having a population exceeding 0.75 million.

A new police station was proposed and approved for bifurcating overburdened police stations, but no steps could be taken from the higher authorities.

The insiders have also divulged that the policemen hailing from Gujar Khan tehsil were transferred from the three police stations of Gujar Khan to other areas of Rawalpindi and the vacancies were not being filled.

The residents of Gujar Khan have urged upon the inspector general of Punjab police and the regional police officer to take serious notice of the situation and refill all the vacancies of police stations to ensure effective crime control in the backdrop of crime surge.