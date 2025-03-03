Upto 50pc businesses paid bribes in July, Dec 2024 to run operations: Report

ISLAMABAD - The number of businesses that have paid bribes to run their operations in Pakistan, swallowed by 55 percent during the last six months of the year 2024, as compared to the first two quarters of the year. The number of businesses that have paid bribes swallowed to 34 percent, during the last six months (July to December) of the 2024, from average 22 percent during the first two quarters of the year, a study reveals. According to the Business Confidence Index report for the 4th quarter launched by Gallup Pakistan, upto 50 percent businesses in Pakistan have paid bribes to run their operations in the last six months (July to December) of 2024. However, according to the study the paying of bribes was varying amongst various businesses i.e. traders, manufacturers and service providers, the study said.

Around a third of businesses (34pc) reported having paid bribe to run their business in the past six months (July to December) of 2024. More traders reported to have paid bribe (50pc) than service providers (33pc) and manufacturers (35pc), said the study. Notably, the Gallup Pakistan’s Business Confidence Index report, during the 2nd quarter of 2024, when asked the businesses that did you have to pay bribe to anyone in the past six months to run their business, around 1 in 5 businesses, 22 percent responded having paid bribe to run their business in the past six months, a decrease of 4 percent from Q1 2024.

More manufacturers reported having paid a bribe (25pc) than service providers (20pc) during the 2nd quarter of 2024, said the BCI report.

During the 1st quarter of 2024, the Business Confidence Index reported that 26 percent businesses have to pay a bribe to run their operations in the past six months.