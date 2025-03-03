Varun’s fifer powers India past Black Caps

LAHORE - Varun Chakravarthy’s match-winning five-wicket haul helped India register a crucial 44-run triumph over New Zealand in the 12th match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The spinner’s brilliance ensured that Kane Williamson’s valiant 81 went in vain as New Zealand fell short, bowled out for 205 in pursuit of India’s 249-run target. Chasing 250-run target on a surface that aided both seam and spin, New Zealand never found the fluency required to build a substantial partnership. Opener Rachin Ravindra fell early for just 6, caught by Axar Patel off Hardik Pandya, before Will Young (22 off 35) was cleaned up by Varun Chakravarthy.

Kane Williamson, making a return to form, played a patient yet authoritative knock of 81 off 120 deliveries. He held one end together even as wickets tumbled around him. Daryl Mitchell (17), Tom Latham (14), and Glenn Phillips (12) made brief contributions, but none could provide the sustained support required to chase down the target.

Chakravarthy was the game-changer for India, striking at crucial intervals to dismantle New Zealand’s middle and lower order. He dismissed Phillips, Bracewell, Santner, and Henry in quick succession, finishing with outstanding figures of 5-42 in his 10 overs. Kuldeep Yadav (2-56) and Axar Patel (1-32) provided vital breakthroughs, while Hardik Pandya (1-22) and Ravindra Jadeja (1-36) ensured New Zealand’s chase never gained momentum.

Williamson’s dismissal in the 41st over, stumped off Patel, effectively sealed New Zealand’s fate. The lower order offered little resistance, with Mitchell Santner’s 28 off 31 being the only notable effort. Chakravarthy wrapped up the innings in the 46th over, bowling Will O’Rourke to hand India a 44-run victory.

Earlier put in to bat, India faced early trouble as New Zealand’s pace attack, led by the outstanding Matt Henry, ripped through the top order. Shubman Gill (2), captain Rohit Sharma (15), and Virat Kohli (11) departed cheaply, leaving India reeling at 30-3. Henry was the chief tormentor, dismissing Gill and Kohli in quick succession, while Kyle Jamieson accounted for Rohit.

A crucial 98-run partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel rescued India from further collapse. Iyer played a composed knock of 79 off 98 balls, anchoring the innings with Patel, who contributed 42 off 61. However, just when India looked set for a late acceleration, Axar fell to Rachin Ravindra, and Iyer was dismissed by Will O’Rourke, denting India’s momentum.

Hardik Pandya’s brisk 45 off 45 balls provided the necessary boost in the final overs, with KL Rahul (23) and Ravindra Jadeja (16) chipping in. However, Henry’s return to the attack saw him claim key wickets, including Jadeja and Mohammed Shami (5), restricting India to 249-9. Henry finished with exceptional figures of 5-42, while Jamieson, O’Rourke, Santner, and Ravindra took a wicket each.

Scores in Brief

INDIA 249-9 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 79, Hardik Pandya 45, Axar Patel 42; Matt Henry 5-42) beat NEW ZEALAND 205 all out in 45.3 overs (Kane Williamson 81, Mitchell Santner 28; Varun Chakravarthy 5-42, Kuldeep Yadav 2-56) by 44 runs.

REMAINING CT2025 SCHEDULE

March 4 India vs Australia Dubai

March 5 South Africa vs New Zealand Lahore

March 9 TBD vs TBD Lahore

(Unless India qualify, it will be played in Dubai)