Monday, March 03, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry established in Mirpurkhas

Staff Reporter
March 03, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been established in Mirpur Khas Division to promote the entrepreneurial skills of women and empower them economically. The President  Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sadaf Raza Waraich addressing to a Press Conference here on Sunday said that his chamber is the first of its kind in the region whose founder is President Ms. Sadaf Raza Warraich while Dr Farzana is Senior Vice President, Iramm Afshan wille be its Vice President Secretary General  Aqila Abuzar. The event was attended by distinguished guests, business personalities and social leaders. Sadaf Raza said that the aim of the chamber is to provide a platform for women entrepreneurs where they can advance their business journey, gain skills and take advantage of networking opportunities. She announced that the chamber will soon establish vocational training centers in Mirpur Khas and Umerkot, where various skill-teaching programs will be started. Through these centers, women will be trained in modern business trends, digital marketing, handicrafts and other economic activities.

SSGC disconnects 346 illegal gas connections

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1740897978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025