Youth ends life over domestic issues

MULTAN - A youth committed suicide by hanging himself with a fan over a domestic dispute here on Sunday. According to Rescue officials, control room received a call from Rajput Colony, Qadirpur Raan, reporting a suicide incident. The caller informed that a young man had taken his own life by hanging himself from a fan. The rescue team immediately reached the scene. Family members revealed that he had been suffering from mental stress and domestic problems which allegedly led to this tragic act. The body was shifted to Nishtar Hospital after legal process. The victim was identified as Munazam Zubair son of Safdar.