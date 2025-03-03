Zampa aims for big wickets as Australia prepares for semi-final clash against India

Australia's leg-spinner admitted he has not been at his best during the but remains confident in his ability to deliver crucial breakthroughs in the semi-final against India on Tuesday.

Zampa has taken four wickets in the tournament so far, with figures of 2-48 against Afghanistan and 2-64 in Australia's five-wicket victory over England in Lahore, helping his team secure a spot in the last four.

Australia will face India in Dubai, where the Men in Blue, who refused to play in co-hosting nation Pakistan, won all three of their group-stage matches on spin-friendly surfaces.

"I don't think I'm bowling quite at my best, but the beauty about me is that even when I'm not feeling great, I can still contribute and take big wickets," Zampa said. "I'm working on some things to get back to my best, but my ability to perform for the team remains."

The Australian squad flew to Dubai on Saturday, anticipating their semi-final venue, while South Africa had to return to Lahore to face New Zealand in the other semi-final on Wednesday.

Despite criticism of the tournament's scheduling, Zampa remained positive. "We've had a hectic schedule travelling between cities, but it's nice to be here at the ICC Academy. The boys are feeling good about it," he added.

Meanwhile, Australia has called up all-rounder Cooper Connolly as a replacement for the injured Matt Short, who was ruled out due to a left quadriceps injury. The 21-year-old left-arm spinner will provide cover for Short’s off-spin if selected against India.