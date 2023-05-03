FAISALABAD - Faisalabad police claimed to have arrested 8 dacoits of 2 gangs and recovered 5 snatched motorcycles, illegal weapons and other items from their possession. A police spokesperson said here on Tuesday that SHO Raza Abad Khawaja Imran Mannan on a tip-off conducted raid near Tilewala graveyard and arrested 3 outlaws of a dacoit gang including Bilal and Ali Haidar, etc.
The police recovered 2 motorcycles, illegal weapons, mobile phones and currency notes from their possession. Meanwhile, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Imran of Sargodha Road police station alongwith his team also nabbed 5 active members of a dacoit gang including Ibrahim, Ali Raza, Babar, Tariq, etc.
The police recovered 3 motorcycles, illegal weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession. All these accused were locked behind bars as they were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases while further investigation was under progress, he added.
132 KITE SELLERS, FLYERS HELD
The district police intensified the crackdown against kite makers, sellers and flyers after the incident of injuries suffered by a traffic warden due to kite string and arrested 132 violators from different areas during the last 24 hours.
The police said on Tuesday that Madina division police held 62 violators, Iqbal Town division 43, Lyallpur division 20, Sadr police division 12 and Jarranwala 8. The teams recovered hundreds of thousand kites and chemical coated string rolls from their possession and sent the accused behind the bars after registration of cases against them.
ILLEGAL HOUSING COLONY, PLOT SEALED
The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed an illegal housing colony and a residential plot over its illegal commercial use in the city. An FDA spokesperson said here on Tuesday that enforcement team headed by Director Town Planning Junaid Hasan Manj inspected the status of SMD City and found it illegal as its owner developed this scheme without completing codal requirements.
Therefore, the FDA team sealed the premises of the illegal colony and demolished its structure in addition to issuing warning to its developers to avoid from selling plot in this scheme until it was got legalised.
Meanwhile, the FDA enforcement team also sealed a plot No 679-B in Sir Syed Town as its owner was using it for commercial purposes without getting permission and paying its commercialisation fee, he added.