FAISALABAD - Faisalabad police claimed to have arrested 8 dacoits of 2 gangs and re­covered 5 snatched motorcycles, il­legal weapons and other items from their possession. A police spokes­person said here on Tuesday that SHO Raza Abad Khawaja Imran Man­nan on a tip-off conducted raid near Tilewala graveyard and arrested 3 outlaws of a dacoit gang including Bilal and Ali Haidar, etc.

The police recovered 2 motorcy­cles, illegal weapons, mobile phones and currency notes from their pos­session. Meanwhile, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Imran of Sargodha Road police station alongwith his team also nabbed 5 active members of a dacoit gang including Ibrahim, Ali Raza, Babar, Tariq, etc.

The police recovered 3 motor­cycles, illegal weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items from their possession. All these accused were locked behind bars as they were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases while further investigation was un­der progress, he added.

132 KITE SELLERS, FLYERS HELD

The district police intensified the crackdown against kite makers, sell­ers and flyers after the incident of injuries suffered by a traffic warden due to kite string and arrested 132 violators from different areas during the last 24 hours.

The police said on Tuesday that Madina division police held 62 viola­tors, Iqbal Town division 43, Lyallpur division 20, Sadr police division 12 and Jarranwala 8. The teams recov­ered hundreds of thousand kites and chemical coated string rolls from their possession and sent the ac­cused behind the bars after registra­tion of cases against them.

ILLEGAL HOUSING COLONY, PLOT SEALED

The Faisalabad Development Au­thority (FDA) has sealed an illegal housing colony and a residential plot over its illegal commercial use in the city. An FDA spokesperson said here on Tuesday that enforce­ment team headed by Director Town Planning Junaid Hasan Manj inspected the status of SMD City and found it illegal as its owner de­veloped this scheme without com­pleting codal requirements.

Therefore, the FDA team sealed the premises of the illegal colony and de­molished its structure in addition to issuing warning to its developers to avoid from selling plot in this scheme until it was got legalised.

Meanwhile, the FDA enforcement team also sealed a plot No 679-B in Sir Syed Town as its owner was using it for commercial purposes without getting permission and paying its commercialisation fee, he added.