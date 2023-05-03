Share:

SARGODHA - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team on Tuesday recovered Rs1.9 million from de­faulters of Excise and Taxation Department in Mianwali district.

According to the press release issued by ACE office, Regional Director ACE Asma Ijaz Cheema came to know that property tax defaulters in Mian­wali district were not depositing their dues while officials of the Excise and Taxation Department were using delaying tactics in this regard.

To which, she tasked the Circle Officer (CO) ACE Mianwali Adnan Haider to investigate the matter.

After the completing the inquiry, ACE team re­covered Rs1.9 million from the defaulters and de­posited in government exchequer.

PFA DISCARDS 440-LITRE CONTAMINATED MILK

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team on Tuesday discarded 440 liters adulterated milk and shut down production units of two food points in Sargodha district.

According to the press release issued by PFA of­fice, acting on a tip-off, food safety team raided and imposed fine to seven milk suppliers over violation, close down the production units of two food points over adulteration, besides discarding 440 liters contaminated milk

Meanwhile, the teams inspected a cream mak­ing factory and seized 400-kg cream, 50-kg pack­ing material, 6 freezer, 2 packing machines and 2 whipping machines.