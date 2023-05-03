Share:

KARACHI - Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested elven suspects from different areas in ongoing operations against criminals. According to ANF spokesperson, owing to the on-going anti-Narcotics operation through-out the country, the ANF authorities have conducted operations in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Dilbadin. The department has seized 48kg Marijuana and 2.5kg heroine in the operations. In a separate operation the authorities confiscated 48kg opium and 5 grams heroine. According to the authorities 11 suspects were arrested during the operation and the cases are being registered against them according to the concerned laws.