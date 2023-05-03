APC calls for ensuring supremacy of parliament

The All Parties Conference (APC) was convened on Wednesday to ensure the supremacy of parliament.

The APC issued a joint declaration, saying that the political, judicial, and economic crises had created uncertainty in the country. The APC added, "If there is no politics in the country, there remains a threat to the constitution and the supremacy of parliament".

Emphasising the need to make political decisions in parliament, the APC said that if political decisions were made in the courts, there will be a judicial crisis. The function of the court was to interpret the constitution, while the function of the parliament was to enact legislation, added the APC.

Giving its stand regarding the elections, the APC was of the view that the elections should be held simultaneously and all parties should play their part through negotiations to fix the date of the elections.

The APC lamented, "The National Action Plan (NAP) was established to end the menace of terrorism. Why has the NAP not been implemented? Those responsible for not implementing the NAP should be held accountable".

According to the APC, not having a full court and writing the constitution instead of interpreting 63-A and not accepting the 4-3 decision is the root of the crisis.

Pointing out the charter of economy, the APC called for a new charter of economy.

The declaration said that any conspiracy against provincial autonomy would not be tolerated.

"The 18th Amendment should be implemented in its original spirit. Devolution of powers to lower levels should be ensured, and a National Finance Commission should be established immediately," the APC maintained.

The APC also called for ensuring the protection of provincial constitutional rights such as electricity and gas net profit, petrol surcharge, and royalty, and the immediate restoration of student unions in the country.

The huddle also stressed the importance of reviewing the 19th Amendment. The APC also called for presenting all missing persons to court immediately.

The declaration also called for the revival of the Land Reforms Act of 1977 and the delimitation of urban land, especially for real estate schemes.