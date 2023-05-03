Share:

Rawalpindi-A man was murdered while four others suffered bullet injuries in a firing incident that took place apparently over crushing wheat in limits of Police Station Rawat, informed sources on Tuesday.

According to sources, a brawl occurred between two groups over crushing wheat in a thrasher in Kalri Village, and some men started indiscriminate firing that left a person dead and four others injured. Heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area while the culprits managed to escape from the scene.

Police moved the dead body and maimed persons to hospital for autopsy and medical treatment, sources said. The deceased was identified as Gulfraz and injured as Abrar Ahmed, Faizan, Hassan and Faizan. Police have registered a case against accused under murder and attempted murder charges and began investigation, sources said. On the other hand, a woman succumbed to her fatal burn injuries in the Rawal Burn Unit of HFH here. The deceased was identified as Saima, hailing from Murree, sources said. Earlier, a four-year-old daughter of Saima had also died while her husband and two other daughters suffered critical burn injuries on Friday last in the Raja Bazaar area after a gas leak from a pipe on their house triggered a powerful blast.