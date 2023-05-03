Share:

Islamabad - The Islamabad capital police with the help of briefcam software have issued 700 e-challan and successfully recovered 11 vehicles involved in various criminal activities and e-challan defaults, which were then transferred to different police stations for legal proceedings, a police public relations officer said on Tuesday.

He further said that, the Islamabad capital police are continuously engaged in ensuring effective surveillance and monitoring through safe city cameras, while keeping a close eye on criminal elements in the federal capital.

The Islamabad Capital Police has recovered 11 vehicles, out of which 06 were involved in different criminal activities, while 05 were found to be e-challan defaulters.

In addition, the Islamabad capital police have issued 700 e-challans in the month of April with the help of briefcam software for lane violations, zebra crossings, and signal violations.

Similarly, the Safe City Islamabad briefcam software also aids in identifying culprits involved in different criminal activities in crowds and reads the number plates of vehicles like cameras with automatic systems.

The CPO Safe City Islamabad stated that Islamabad capital police is committed to protect the life and property of the citizens and no criminal elements will be allowed to disturb the peace of the people, he maintained.