Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Shazia Marri criticised the Chief Justice of Pakistan during a National Assembly session on Tuesday, stating that the Supreme Court cannot take any action against the supremacy of the Parliament.

She emphasised that the government did not come to fight, but rather to defend Parliament.

Ms Marri stated that as a member of the Parliament, she was responsible for the protection of the constitution of Pakistan.

Ms Marri also spoke about recent audio leaks, in which the son of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar was heard collecting money in his father's name.

She questioned how a former chief justice could allow such behavior and raised concerns about what the same son may have done during his father's tenure as chief justice.

Ms Marri further stated that the Parliament was the supreme institution under the constitution and that judges should speak with their decisions, rather than interfere in the proceedings of Parliament and stated that the Supreme Court could not take any action against the supremacy of the Parliament.

She called on the chief justice of Pakistan to respect his position and authority.