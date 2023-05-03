Share:

FAISALABAD - Chinese University of Hong Kong would col­laborate with University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to pave way for shar­ing more soybean acces­sions and technical guid­ance. This was stated by Professor Hon Ming Lam and Prof Ting Fan Chanf from Chinese University of Hong Kong while address­ing a seminar on “genom­ics of soybean” arranged by Centre of Agricultural Bio­chemistry & Biotechnology (CABB) at Auditorium of Centre for Advanced Stud­ies UAF. Hon Ming Lam said that they were developing stress tolerate soybean for arid and semi-arid in NW China. Moreover, they also visited the fields to assess the performance of soybean accession grown in collaboration with UAF. Chinese University of Hong Kong professors hoped that their germplasm would prove great its worth in establishment of soybean crop in the country. Dean Faculty of Agriculture UAF Prof Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that all these efforts would help to cut-short soybean import. It would also prove as a great milestone in making the country self-sufficient in soybean, he added. Di­rector Centre of Agricul­tural Biochemistry & Bio­technology (CABB) UAF Prof Dr Bushra Sadia, Dr Hafiz Mamoon-ur-Rehman and other notables spoke on the occasion.