ISLAMABAD - “As we approach the Global Stock­take at COP28, I see global records being broken by climate change, while actions taken to match pledges fall short,” said the Federal Minister for Climate Change & En­vironmental Coordination Senator Sherry Rehman. “We’re in a race against time, and gatherings like these are crucial in dispelling the growing climate cynicism that has taken hold across the world, partic­ularly among the youth. However, it’s imperative that we move be­yond talk and actually take action, especially in the case of countries and big businesses that fail to align with global carbon budgets and our Paris Agreement goals,” said the Minister. The Minister is repre­senting Pakistan at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin, a high-level political discussion on climate cooperation and Global Stocktake ahead of the COP28 in UAE.