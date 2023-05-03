Share:

PM assures all possible cooperation of Pakistan’s govt for development of AJK.

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gener­al Asim Munir and Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum on Tuesday called on Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif and discussed is­sues related to national security in the country.

During the meeting which took place at the Prime Minister’s House, Army Chief Gen Asim Munir apprised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about his recent visit to China and discus­sion with Chinese authorities.

Sources said Army Chief Gen Asim Munir and DG ISI Lt-Gen Nadeem An­jum briefed the PM about the coun­try’s security situation including counter terrorism operations in Ba­lochistan and KP against the terror­ists and their outfits. Situation at western and eastern borders and re­gional security situation also came under discussion during the meet­ing, according to officials.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if Tuesday directed immediate and stern action against smugglers of wheat, urea and sugar and taking them to the task. He was chairing a re­view meeting regarding the prevention of smuggling of wheat, urea and sugar in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said he will not take a back seat till the elimination of the scourge of smuggling from the country.

He said a handful of black sheep will not be allowed to plunder the nation­al exchequer and harm interests of the people of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif said with the blessings of Allah Almighty and efforts of the gov­ernment, wheat production was record­ed the highest in the last one decade.

The Prime Minister said the gov­ernment is planning to produce more wheat next year as compared to this year. He added that a comprehensive plan has been started to ensure an un­interrupted supply of urea to farmers for the upcoming crop.

He said with the blessing of God, the government is striving hard to make Pakistan, once again a wheat-exporting country. He said no person involved in smuggling will be spared and a steer­ing committee has been constituted to curb check pilferage of wheat and oth­er commodities.

The Prime Minister will himself chair the steering committee.

He directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to immediately visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and com­pile a performance report of the con­cerned officers in collaboration with the provincial administrations and pres­ent it to him. He said officers involved in smuggling should be dismissed from the service and after taking departmental action against them.

The Prime Minister said real culprits should be brought to justice by conduct­ing a thorough examination of the goods confiscated from smugglers. He said the number and capacity of anti-smuggling courts should be enhanced.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured all possible cooper­ation of the Government of Pakistan for the development of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He was talking to a delegation led by AJK Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq in Is­lamabad on Tuesday.

Shehbaz Sharif gave assurance to the delegation that issues pertaining to the development funds of Azad Kashmir will be resolved at the earliest.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is standing by the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for freedom and the government of Pakistan will continue extending its moral, political and diplomatic sup­port for Kashmiris’ right to self-de­termination. He said India’s illegal action of 5 August 2019 is a gross vi­olation of human rights and the in­ternational community, especially the United Nations, should take no­tice of this.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistani na­tion will always stand by its Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for freedom. He said we exposed the Indian atroci­ties on Kashmiris in at every interna­tional forum.

The delegation, include AJK Govern­ment ministers comprising Col. Retired Waqar Noor and Faisal Mumtaz Rathor. President AJK chapter of Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz Shah Ghulam Qa­dir, former AJK Prime Minister Raja Fa­rooq Haider, President AJK chapter of Pakistan People’s Party Chaudhry Ya­seen, and Member Legislative Council Chaudhry Latif Akbar also attended the meeting.

Besides, Federal Ministers Ishaq Dar and Ahsan Iqbal as well as Prime Min­ister’s Advisor on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira were also present on the occasion.