Share:

MULTAN - Multan division Commissioner Engi­neer Amir Khattak on Tuesday paid a visit to under execution Rs9 bil­lion Nishtar-II hospital project and ordered officials to make some of its important sections operational in­cluding its outpatient department so that it can start benefitting the people without any delay.

The modern hospital would be the second state-of-the-art tertiary health care facility in Multan city af­ter Nishtar Hospital and would cover a larger population in south Punjab besides nearby districts of Sindh and Balochistan.

A segment of the hospital should be made fully functional, the com­missioner said, adding that caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi wants the OPD, Radiology, Emergency and Pathology departments of Nishtar-II functional as early as possible to en­able people to benefit from a techno­logically advanced medical facility.

Khattak said that the hospital was being built at a vast 58-acre area.

He ordered that the project be completed at the earliest and all the IT equipment be installed right after the completion.

Officials gave a detailed briefing to the commissioner on the status of the project.

Deputy Director Development Rubi­na Kausar, Additional Deputy Commis­sioner Muhammad Sami, Additional Commissioner Arshad Gopang, Ad­ditional Secretary Specialised Health Care Sadia Meher, DG PHA Asif Rauf, AC Sadar Amir Iftikhar, and Nishtar Hospital officials were present.