KARACHI-Dawlance is the leading technological enterprise in Pakistan’s home-appliances industry. Recently, Dawlance Testing & Verification Lab in Landhi, Karachi has won the ISO/IEC 17025 certification for “Energy Performance Testing” of its refrigerators. Dawlance is the first manufacturer of refrigerators in Pakistan to get this international accreditation, for strict compliance with global standards. The certification has been granted by the ‘Pakistan National Accreditation Council’.

This endorsement of Dawlance’s technological competence will increase its export business as well. The company pursues continuous innovations to promise unmatched convenience, saving time and money for consumers. With this prestigious ISO accreditation, Dawlance Labs can also provide testing services to other industries now, as many other companies need certifications and authentication of their products’ performance.

Being a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arcelik – the 2nd largest manufacturer in Europe, Dawlance has extensive resources and financial strength, to invest in research and innovation for improving the quality of life for everyone. It has already developed the most advanced Inverter-Technology that operates on low-voltage, even from alternative energy like Solar-power, or other sources, like; UPS or generators. Dawlance refrigerators are well-reputed for promising more than 55% energy conservation and reliable performance, to ensure environmental sustainability. The Chief Executive Officer of Dawlance - Umar Ahsan Khan stated that: “For more than 40 years now, Dawlance has been providing unmatched quality, customer care and convenience for the masses. This ISO certification is another proof of the operational excellence of our Lab, as we are focused on energy conservation while enriching our products with revolutionary features to meet the evolving needs, preferences and lifestyles of the consumers.”

Over the years, Arcelik has already invested over 50 Million Euros in Dawlance, to enable more research, innovations and expansions. Our wide range of pioneering products are built on our deep insights into the evolution of technologies and markets. As a responsible corporate citizen, Dawlance is also contributing generously towards broad-based initiatives, for ensuring long-term environmental sustainability and the socio-economic well-being of the masses.