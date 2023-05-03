Share:

Mohmand - The district administration, under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtisham-ul-Haq, has been conducting an operation to combat the cultivation of poppy crops (opium) in the upper Prang Ghar area of Tehsil Prang Ghar and other hilly areas in Tehsil Amber of Lower Mohmand sub-division.

Assistant Commissioner Saddam Hussain Memon and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pasham Gul have been leading the charge in the anti-poppy crop destruction drive. In a recent operation, they destroyed around 1000 kanals of cultivated poppy crops in Kooh-e-Moor and other hilly areas in Tehsil Amber. The operation was conducted under the supervision of DC Ehtishamul Haq and DPO Muhammad Ayaz Khan.

In addition to the aforementioned areas, an operation was also carried out in the regions of Talao, Khazana, Sapri, Naow, Koza Serai, Shaheed Ghulam, Shah Kodai, and Nahaqi in Mohmand Upper Prang Ghar to eradicate poppy crops.

According to the AC, approximately 1000 kanals of cultivated poppy have been destroyed in the weeklong anti-poppy crop operation, and the operation will continue until all poppy crops in the Mohmand district have been eradicated.