LAHORE - Economic diplomacy and cross border networking hold the key to break the restrictions of low exports and to acquire affordable technology from other countries to improve in­dustrial productivity of the country.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Kashif Anwar ex­pressed these views while speak­ing at Golden Ring Economic Forum Series (GREF) at University of Man­agement and Technology (UMT) on Tuesday. GREF Chairman Lt. Gen. (Retd) Sikandar Afzal, President Hasnain Raza Mirza, UMT Director

General Abid Sherwani and ex­perts from different sectors also spoke on the occasion.

The LCCI President said, “As far as Economic Diplomacy is concerned, we from the platform of chamber of commerce have been consistently making efforts. For that matter, we keep on interacting with foreign diplomats and also develop liaison with international business com­munity.”