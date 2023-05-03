Share:

ATTOCK- An elderly man Ghulam Mustafa axed his son Amjad Iqbal to death in the jurisdiction of Pindigheb police station. As per the FIR, the deceased Amjad Iqbal r/o Dhok Lahm, married with four children, was mentally retarded and had divorced his wife. Police shifted the dead body to THQ Hospital Pindigheb and started investigation. Moreover, police booked a man for allegedly stealing the bike of a govt school teacher. Talib Hussain Tabassum (school teacher) r/o Jalwal told police that he parked his bike outside Nadra office and when he came back his bike no AKK 1483 was missing .He further told police that now he came to know that Aamir Saeed r/o Pind Sultani had stolen his bike.