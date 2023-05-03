Share:

I am writing to express my concern regarding the disparity in curriculum between O levels/A levels and the Matric board. It is unfair that students who choose one path are given a better education and more opportunities than those who choose another.

Both O levels/A levels and the Matric board are important pathways for students to achieve their goals and pursue higher education. However, there is a significant difference in the curriculum between the two. O levels/A levels offer a more advanced and comprehensive curriculum, while the Matric board curriculum is more basic and limited.

This difference in curriculum puts Matric board students at a disadvantage. They are not given the same opportunity to learn and develop skills that are essential for their future success. This also affects their chances of getting into reputable universities, as they are not equipped with the same level of knowledge and skills as their O levels/A levels counterparts.

Therefore, the government should take the necessary steps to ensure that the curriculum between the two pathways is equal. This will give all students an equal opportunity to learn and grow and will also make the education system fairer and more equitable.

In conclusion, I strongly urge the authorities to act and make the necessary changes to ensure that the curriculum of both O levels/A levels and the Matric board are equal. This will ensure that students are given equal opportunities to learn and succeed.

BISMA HANIF,

Karachi.