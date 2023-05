Share:

LAHORE - RIZQ, a true financial wellness app designed for salaried professionals and freelancers, has announced a collaboration with EZ Wage, a prominent regional financial wellness platform. This partnership represents a significant milestone in the efforts to make loans more accessible and convenient for working individuals. This collaboration will enable salaried professionals and freelancers to digitally access easy loans and build scorable credit history. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed by EZ Wage and RIZQ, solidifying their joint efforts to extend financial support to salaried professionals in managing unexpected expenses and cash-flow gaps. While speaking about the collaboration, CEO RIZQ and Rozee.pk, S. H. Kazi said, “RIZQ aims to address the low penetration of financial products and services for the 20 million employed professionals by providing innovative embedded solutions. Our collaboration with EZ Wage will allow RIZQ users to borrow seamlessly and responsibly.”