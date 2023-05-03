Wednesday, May 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Farrukh Habib on warpath against Nawaz Sharif

Farrukh Habib on warpath against Nawaz Sharif
Web Desk
8:08 PM | May 03, 2023
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Farrukh Habib fired on Wednesday a fresh salvo at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Responding to the statement of PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz, Mr Habib said, "Despite convicted, Maryam Nawaz's father is absconding and living in London for four years".

Mr Habib heaped praise on PTI chief Imran Khan, saying, "Imran Khan is living in Pakistan, even though he was injured due to the assassination attempt on him."

Challenging Ms Nawaz to bring the PML-N chief back to the country, Mr Habib said, "Imran Khan is bravely dealing with [political vandalism] attacks and cases against him." 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1683081182.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023