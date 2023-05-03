Farrukh Habib on warpath against Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Farrukh Habib fired on Wednesday a fresh salvo at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Responding to the statement of PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz, Mr Habib said, "Despite convicted, Maryam Nawaz's father is absconding and living in London for four years".

Mr Habib heaped praise on PTI chief Imran Khan, saying, "Imran Khan is living in Pakistan, even though he was injured due to the assassination attempt on him."

Challenging Ms Nawaz to bring the PML-N chief back to the country, Mr Habib said, "Imran Khan is bravely dealing with [political vandalism] attacks and cases against him."