KARACHI-Fatima Bhutto, granddaughter of former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, has criticised the Sindh government, says in media reports.

In a statement on Twitter, Fatima Bhutto said: “I had posted the ghost school of Sajawal in February, this ghost school was empty due to the corruption of the Sindh government.”

Ms Bhutto wrote that bushes were growing in the school. It’s still empty and still a ghost school two months later even though an official came to visit after @BhuttoZulfikar and I wrote about it. Nothing has been done. What teachers are registered as working here? They’re taking govt salaries. We should know their names.

She continued: “And the corruption continues: this is the Sajawal taluka hospital - construction was started 10 years ago and left like this, skeletal. Women delivering babies have to drive all the way to Larkana to get basic medical attention, sometimes dying on the short journey.

This is corruption in practice- no schools, no hospital. You know where the money is going, the whole country knows. And generations will pay for it.