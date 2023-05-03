Share:

The final round of talks between the PDM government and the PTI was scheduled for Tuesday to try to end the prolonged political and constitutional crisis by forging a consensus regarding the issue of general elections. The talks have entered into a decisive phase as the PTI has conceded to the government’s demand of holding elections of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies—Sindh and Balochistan—at the same time but is demanding the dissolution of the remaining assemblies in addition to giving the cover to the constitutional lapses. With the PTI claiming that the ball is now in the government’s court, it remains to be seen if a compromise will be reached between the two sides.

Initially, the third round of talks between the two sides was fixed at 11am on Tuesday, but both sides later decided to reschedule the meeting for 9 PM at the Senate Secretariat at Parliament. While the PTI has agreed to hold elections on the same day, it has made a difficult demand in return. The government is keen on completing its term—particularly to salvage some political capital—and observers are not too optimistic about the PDM coalition entertaining the demand of dissolving assemblies by May 14.

There may be some room to play with when it comes to the constitutional amendments however. It is important to note that the amendments could also pave the way for PTI lawmakers’ return to the National Assembly as the government would need the PTI’s support for making constitutional changes.

While negotiating teams from both sides have shown optimism and have so far refused to let their differences come in the way of holding talks, there are others who have attempted to derail the negotiations. Most notably, statements have come from senior leaders within the PML-N, calling the talks a futile endeavor in addition to using incendiary rhetoric against the PTI. The PTI on the other hand has shown restraint and also decided to continue talks even after police raided the residence of PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz last week.

It has taken a lot of time and effort to get the two sides together on the negotiating table so that these issues can be resolved by sitting inside the Parliament rather than taking the matters to the courts and streets. The outcome of these talks can and will have far-reaching consequences for the country’s future and democratic process, and the hope is that these political stakeholders bear this perspective in mind when they convene the final round of talks.