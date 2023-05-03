First lunar eclipse of 2023 to take place on May 5

The first lunar eclipse of 2023 is set to take place on May 5 and will be visible in many countries of Asia, Europe and Arabia, including Pakistan.

According to the details, the lunar eclipse will begin on Friday, May 5 at 8:14 PM and will peak at 10:22 PM. The event is expected to last for 4 hours and 17 minutes, ending on Saturday, May 6 at 12:31 PM.

The celestial phenomenon will be visible in many Asian countries, including Pakistan, as well as in Europe, Iran, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Russia and China.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly behind the Earth into its shadow, causing the Moon to appear reddish in color. Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to observe without any eye protection.

The public can observe the lunar eclipse with the naked eye or binoculars, and to find a spot with minimal light pollution for the best viewing experience.

The event has garnered widespread interest from astronomers and space enthusiasts, who are eagerly anticipating the rare celestial event.