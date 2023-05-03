Wednesday, May 03, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

First lunar eclipse of 2023 to take place on May 5

First lunar eclipse of 2023 to take place on May 5
Web Desk
9:00 PM | May 03, 2023
National

The first lunar eclipse of 2023 is set to take place on May 5 and will be visible in many countries of Asia, Europe and Arabia, including Pakistan.

According to the details, the lunar eclipse will begin on Friday, May 5 at 8:14 PM and will peak at 10:22 PM. The event is expected to last for 4 hours and 17 minutes, ending on Saturday, May 6 at 12:31 PM.

The celestial phenomenon will be visible in many Asian countries, including Pakistan, as well as in Europe, Iran, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Russia and China.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly behind the Earth into its shadow, causing the Moon to appear reddish in color. Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to observe without any eye protection.

The public can observe the lunar eclipse with the naked eye or binoculars, and to find a spot with minimal light pollution for the best viewing experience.

The event has garnered widespread interest from astronomers and space enthusiasts, who are eagerly anticipating the rare celestial event.

Abbasi urges NA to process SC's request for parliamentary record carefully

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1683081182.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023