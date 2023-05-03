Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested four foreigners for not having travelling documents and another accused for possessing illegal weapon and ammunition in the limits of Daraban Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the Daraban police led by SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan took actions at various actions against the anti-social elements under the supervision of SDPO Kulachi Circle Asif Mehmood.

The police team arrested four Afghan nationals including Abdul Khaliq, Rafi Ullah, Bawa Khan and Abdul Naseer when they failed to produce their travelling documents.

In another action, the Daraban police arrested on Mashtaqur Rehman son of Bilal Rehman resident of Karak district, recovering a single shot 30-bore pistol and 25 cartridges from his possession. The police have registered separate cases against them.