PESHAWAR - At least four persons were killed and two injured due to rains, floods and lightning during last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority PDMA issued a report on Tuesday that three persons including two children died in Lakki Marwat while one person died in Shangla district. According to reports so far, one house was reported partially damaged in the province.

District Administration, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence and other related institutions are alert- ed in this connection.

The situation is being continuously monitored. Steps are being taken to open the closed roads.

PDMA issued a letter on April 26 to all concerned institutions and district administration regarding this spell of rain to take advance measures regarding rains, hailstorms and floods in the province.

Rescue operation in progress across KP

Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue1122, Dr Khateer Ahmed on Tuesday reported ongoing rescue operations in various areas of the province following heavy rainfall.

He said that floodwater entered different residential areas of district Lakki Marwat, Malakand, Lower and Upper Dir, Chitral, Swat, and Kohistan. DG Rescue1122 said that all the staff members were working diligently to extract dozens of vehicles that have stuck in floodwater in different areas