Share:

LAHORE - In an obvious reference to the activi­ties of PTI’s social media wing, the PML-N’s senior vice-presi­dent and party’s chief organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday said that a foreign-funded cam­paign was being run to turn the youth against Pakistan. Address­ing a meeting she chaired here to review the progress on the regis­tration of youth and women in the PML-N, she said that an organ­ised conspiracy had been hatched to disillusion the youth from Pa­kistan, but her party will fail the nefarious designs of the conspir­ators. While promising empow­erment of youth and women, she said that the involvement of youth and women in the political pro­cess could bring a big change as they were the most dominant sections of the society. Maryam Nawaz further stated involving the youth in the decision-mak­ing process was meant to secure their future. She urged the youth and women to make correct polit­ical decisions for their better fu­ture. “Youth are the future lead­ership; they will be the architect of the nation, and the PML-N will empower them”, she observed, adding that a foreign-funded cam­paign was being run to turn the youth against Pakistan, but it will not succeed. She believed that participation of women in the po­litical process would end their ex­ploitation. Maryam Nawaz ap­preciated the performance and passion of all the youth coordi­nators as she reviewed the on­going campaign to register youth and women from across Pun­jab. The meeting also deliberat­ed on the progress of youth and women joining the party through QR code. She expressed satisfac­tion over the report that a good number of youth and women were joining the PML-N. Maryam Nawaz Sharif thanked the women and youth for their active partici­pation in the registration process.