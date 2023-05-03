LAHORE - In an obvious reference to the activities of PTI’s social media wing, the PML-N’s senior vice-president and party’s chief organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday said that a foreign-funded campaign was being run to turn the youth against Pakistan. Addressing a meeting she chaired here to review the progress on the registration of youth and women in the PML-N, she said that an organised conspiracy had been hatched to disillusion the youth from Pakistan, but her party will fail the nefarious designs of the conspirators. While promising empowerment of youth and women, she said that the involvement of youth and women in the political process could bring a big change as they were the most dominant sections of the society. Maryam Nawaz further stated involving the youth in the decision-making process was meant to secure their future. She urged the youth and women to make correct political decisions for their better future. “Youth are the future leadership; they will be the architect of the nation, and the PML-N will empower them”, she observed, adding that a foreign-funded campaign was being run to turn the youth against Pakistan, but it will not succeed. She believed that participation of women in the political process would end their exploitation. Maryam Nawaz appreciated the performance and passion of all the youth coordinators as she reviewed the ongoing campaign to register youth and women from across Punjab. The meeting also deliberated on the progress of youth and women joining the party through QR code. She expressed satisfaction over the report that a good number of youth and women were joining the PML-N. Maryam Nawaz Sharif thanked the women and youth for their active participation in the registration process.
