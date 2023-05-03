Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) late Tuesday reached consensus on holding gen­eral elections on same day across Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, the ne­gotiations between gov­ernment and PTI in Senate Secretariat were resched­uled from 11 am to 9 pm. Chairman Senate Muham­mad Sadiq Sanjrani said the change was made due to busy schedules of members of the negotiation committees from both sides. He said the new negotiation tim­ings are expected to help facilitate the discussions between government and PTI to address pressing issues.

After the third round of talks, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar late Tuesday night told reporters that a consensus was reached on holding elections on the same day across the country.

The negotiations were started last week on the advice of the country’s top court for a breakthrough in a weeks-long deadlock between the government and the PTI.

In addition to Dar, PML-N’s Khawa­ja Saad Rafique, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq along with PPP’s Sen­ator Yousuf Raza Gilani and Syed Naveed Qamar are representing the government in the negotiations. Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Kishwar Zehra and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s Tariq Bashir Cheema are also included in the govern­ment’s negotiating team. Meanwhile, the opposition delegation consisted of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry and Senator Ali Zafar.

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi while talking to reporters said that both the rival parties agreed on hold­ing election on same day across coun­try. But, the election date has not been decided yet, he added.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday, advising the politicians to let sense prevail, expressed the hope that the ongoing talks between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the ruling coalition would bring in some positive outcome.

The president, in an interview with a private television channel, said there was a trust deficit among the politi­cians and urged them to adopt the char­acteristic of forgiveness to improve the situation. He said if the politicians cre­ated mutual understanding and the ju­diciary remained steadfast, no one could breach the Constitution. He said it were the politicians who mobilized the masses to protect the Constitution.

Calling it a “criminal enticement”, the president discouraged the practice of paralysing the Constitution for the sake of power.

Coming to his social works, the presi­dent said unfortunately around 32 per­cent or 27 million children were out of school in Pakistan against just one per­cent in India and Bangladesh, which was a major crisis.

Regarding computing and artificial in­telligence, he said Pakistan had not yet joined that bandwagon and called for ac­celerated efforts to make an impact.

He said following an interaction, the Ulema had also expressed willingness to provide the spaces at mosques for teach­ing the children as an out-of-the-box solution to deal with the crisis of out-of-school children.

About the breast cancer campaign pushed by First Lady Samina Alvi, the president said the frequent, focused and short messaging could make an im­pact and exemplified Pakistan’s success during the COVID-19 pandemic achieved by societal cooperation and institutional collaboration.

To a question, the president said the powers of the 58 (2B) should not rest with the president as the Parliament was elected by the people.

He told the interviewer that out of 270 bills received, he had returned seven to eight of them for having reservations over them, including those related to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), overseas voting and others.

He said instead of handling the politici­sation of NAB, one should not demolish its whole structure.

The president said he had been calling for a long to settle the dispute of elec­tions with a two to three months differ­ence, as the polls would obviously have to be conducted.

He said the Constitution was supreme and there was no room for indulging in the debate as to who was more powerful of the Parliament or court. However, he said, the Constitution could not be side­tracked by any means.

Defending the use of an electronic voting machine, President Alvi said the countries dealing with the issues of rig­ging had been using it as Pakistan also faced disputes over poll-related rigging after every election.

Rubbishing the notions of toeing any party’s policy, the president said he al­ways made his own mind on certain mat­ters including the bills he had returned. However, he said he had consulted with PTI chief Imran Khan regarding the ap­pointment of new army chief, with a view to evolve consensus.

To a question about the judiciary, Pres­ident Alvi said the judges could have some differences on certain matters, their priorities should not change as the people have pinned hopes at them.