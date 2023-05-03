Share:

QUETTA - Director General (DG) Agri­cultural Engineering Balo­chistan Bashir Agha cancelled the leave of all the officers and staff to deal with any kind of emergency in view of the re­cent rains and flood-like situ­ation in the province and di­rected them to be present at their place of posting.

He said this while talking to the journalists who called on him here at his office on Tues­day. The DG said that leaves were cancelled on the instruc­tions of the Provincial Agri­culture Minister Asad Baloch, and Secretary Agriculture Umaid Ali Khokhar.

“The decision will help deal with any emergency situation effectively,” he emphasised.

He further said that bull­dozers and other machinery throughout the province have also been kept on standby in view of any emergency situ­ation. “The field officers have been strictly asked to remain in contact with the district administration and cooperate with them,” he maintained.

In response to a question, he noted that negligence on the part of any officer or staff will not be tolerated during the rains. “If any officer or staff is found guilty of neg­ligence, strict departmental action will be taken against him,” the DG warned.