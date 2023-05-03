Share:

khyber - The Chairmen of the village and neighbourhood councils in Landi Kotal have expressed their disapproval of the hiring process for Class-IV employees, stating that significant wrongdoing has been discovered in the postings.

Haji Khan (NC-1), Haji Sher (VC-17), Nazek Shah (NC-4), and Yad Wazir (NV-2), along with many other council members from the 36 VCs and NCs in Landi Kotal, have accused parliamentarians, administrative officials, and local government officials of recommending and appointing 36 Class-IV employees without following proper and lawful procedures. The council members allege that the posts were sold at prices ranging from five to seven lakh rupees per post.

Haji Khan further added that in NC-1 of Khuga- Khel village, a resident of Piro Khel village has been appointed as Class-IV, which he claims is an injustice to the youth of the former village. The council members have warned that they will not allow the allegedly illegal employees to perform their duties in the respective VCs and NCs, and will move towards legal action if the postings are not revised.

It is noteworthy that while the chairmen of the 36 VCs and NCs have yet to receive monthly salaries and offices, Class-IV employees have already begun collecting monthly payments from the national exchequer.

When questioned about the matter, Assistant Director of Local Government, Mamoon Nawaz, stated that all appointments in VC and NC are made under the ETA code notified by the provincial government and that he, as the competent authority, is responsible for making appointments of Naib Qasids of VC and NC.