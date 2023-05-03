Share:

HYDERABAD - The Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Muhammad Farooq Khan on Tuesday directed the officers of the health department to take immediate steps to protect people from stray dogs and speed up the dog killing campaign in the city and Latifabad. The HMC Administrator said that measures are necessary to eliminate the fear of stray dogs among the citizens. He directed that the stray dog killing campaign should be continued in the city, Latifabad and other areas of the municipal corporation so that the people could be protected from the bites of stray dogs.