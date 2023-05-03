Share:

MULTAN - The district adminis­tration on Tuesday re­covered illegal stock of 7,000 wheat bags during a crackdown launched at Kachi Pakki area of Bu­rewala. As per directives of the provincial govern­ment, strict action was being taken against the people involved in hoard­ing and profiteering of wheat. A special team of district administration and food department led by Assistant Commis­sioner (AC) Abdul Basit Siddique conducted a raid at Kachi Pakki area. The team recovered illegal stock of 7,000 bags wheat from the godown of Imran Ayub Khan. The recovered wheat was handed over to the concerned wheat pro­curement centres while further action has also been initiated against the godown owner.