Once again, catastrophic thunderstorms have wreaked havoc across the country as many areas of KP and Balochistan have already been flooded. Infrastructural damage also led to the loss of two innocent lives. This is reminiscent of the floods last year which destroyed major areas of the country, incurred a heavy cost, killed hundreds of people and displaced millions. While PM Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to take the necessary measures for mitigation, we have to ensure that we deploy all available resources to not only rescue people but to protect districts from being destroyed.

The forecast for the next few days shows heavy rainfall and it would seem as though our country is not ready to take on the task of managing it considering that certain areas in KP and Balochistan have already been flooded. Traffic came to a halt and the walls of homes collapsed due to strong winds and endless rainfall, killing two teenagers as a result. Despite all this destruction, there is still some hope. We have all the meteorological information needed to predict weather patterns and must act accordingly. Taking preemptive measures is always better than damage control and at this point, we have it in us to set up all the barriers against mass flooding and devastation in Pakistan.

As of right now, most authorities are on high alert and are monitoring the situation. At the same time however, we need to put action plans into motion so that we protect ourselves from a flood similar to the one in 2022. People in low-lying areas should be shifted to safe homes, all inter-provincial highways should either be temporarily closed or must be surveilled. At the same time, high-risk districts and cities must be given priority. There are still many regions that have not fully recovered from the floods. We must protect them to whatever extent possible.