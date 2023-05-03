Imran urges nation to express solidarity with CJP

In connection with expressing solidarity with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan urged on Wednesday the nation to come out on the streets.

Mr Khan released a special video message for the nation to express solidarity with the CJP, saying that the country was at a decisive juncture.

Slamming the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Mr Khan said, "The country is experiencing historic inflation and rising unemployment. Our country is under the grip of the mafia. The government is afraid of losing the elections."

He accused the government and said that the government is spreading propaganda against the CJP and judges.

"I appeal to the nation that everyone come out of their homes, streets and neighborhoods to express solidarity with the CJP before Maghrib prayer on Saturday," maintained Mr Khan.

On Sunday, Mr Khan said the country was being ruled by a government that deemed itself rightful to defect from the democracy and the constitution.

In a meeting with German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas, he said the PTI was struggling for the supremacy of the constitution and democratic values in the country adding that the basic right to vote and public mandate made the foundation of a democracy. “People empower leaders to make policies,” he added.