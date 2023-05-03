Share:

THE HAGUE - A global crackdown has halted a major “dark web” marketplace, with international police arresting 288 suspects and recovering more than 50 million euros ($54.8 million) in cash and virtual currency, Europol said on Tuesday. The joint operation called Spector by US, British, Brazilian and European law enforcement also netted almost a tonne of drugs and 117 firearms, Europe’s policing agency said.

“In an operation coordinated by Europol and involving nine countries, law enforcement have seized the illegal dark web marketplace ‘Monop­oly Market’ and arrested 288 suspects involved in buying or selling drugs on the dark web,” the Hague-based Europol said in a statement.

“A number of these suspects were considered high-value targets,” Europol said. The sting fol­lowed in the wake of a successful 2021 operation by German police in which it seized the Monop­oly Market’s criminal infrastructure. “Europol has been compiling intelligence packages based on troves of evidence provided by the German au­thorities,” Europol said. “These target packages, created by cross-matching and analysing the col­lected data and evidence served as the basis for hundreds of national investigations,” it said.