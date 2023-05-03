Introduce steps to curb religious intolerance: Memorial Conference Bishop John Joseph

Lahore: Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) hosted a memorial conference on “Aspiration of an Inclusive Society” to mark the 25th Anniversary of Bishop John Joseph’s sacrifice. The speakers underlined thatthe decision-makers had not taken any serious measures to curb the misuse of blasphemy laws despite extreme steps taken by Bishop Joseph against religious extremism in the country, who sacrificed his life in a civil protest against the miscarriage of justice in cases involving accusations of blasphemy on 6 May 1998 in front of the court in Sahiwal.

Speaking on the occasion, Peter Jacob, the chairperson of the People Commission for Minorities Rights (PCMR) said that we salute Bishop John Joseph for his early warning about the prevailing situation at the cost of his precious life. He added that the United Nations’ Human Rights Committee has called upon all states to repeal blasphemy laws or amend them in compliance with the strict requirements of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (CCPR), therefore, the government should create room to discuss this issue in a serious manner, as Pakistan is the most affected country by these laws.Wajahat Masood, the chairperson of the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) said that minority communities are reluctant to give religious names to their children due to the fear of unfair treatment on the basis of faith identity. He added that religion is misinterpreted and blasphemy laws are misused for political motives by certain elements which resort to violence to influence policymaking, however, the state remains insensitive and society largely is unaware of the cost of such a skewed polity. He emphasized enabling non-discriminatory legal apparatus in Pakistan, and hoped that sanity would prevail and the day would dawn when every citizen will be able to enjoy their rights fully and effectively.

Dr. Majid Abel said that Bishop John Joseph made tireless efforts for building an inclusive and tolerant society and raising the voice for the rights of religious communities who face discrimination and persecution for their religious identity. Archbishop Sebastian Shaw said that Bishop John Joseph worked for the equality of rights and citizenship without discrimination. We are committed to carrying forward his legacy for the respect of human rights and religious diversity. Fr. Khalid Rashid Asi said that the honorable courts continue to issue verdicts, but sadly they fail to deliver justice in cases involving accusations of blasphemy. Qammar Suleman said that the government introduced stern blasphemy laws to target sectarian and religious minorities, which led to causing intolerance and extremism in the country. He added that the governmentmust take action against the people who take the law into their own hands and attack the accused without proper investigation. Prof. Anjum James Paul said that the religious identity of the state is problematic for creating a tolerant society and serves as a tool for religio-political groups to influence the government to introduce public policies in favour of their interests, and contribute to causing religion-based discrimination, intolerance, and violence in society. Saroop Ijaz Advocate said that religious intolerance is enabled in Pakistan and sometimes even encouraged by discriminatory laws and policies which violate the foundational principle of any modern, egalitarian state: equal citizenship. The government needs to ensure equal treatment in law and then extend the protection of the law for all citizens.

The speakers including Justice (R) Nasira Javed Iqbal, Wajahat Masood, Peter Jacob, Bishop Sebastian Shaw, Dr. Majid Abel, Fr. Khalid Rasheed Asi, Fr. James Channan, Dr. Shoaib Suddle, Ejaz Alam Augustine, Dr. Rubina Feroze Bhatti, Prof. Anjum James Paul, Nabila Feroze Bhatti, Qamar Suleman, Sr. Naseem George, Fr. Emmanuel Asi, Alisha Javed, Khawaja Ghulam Farid, Johnson Michaeland Javed Gill Advocate shared their views, while Irfan Mufti, Naureen Akhtar, Saroop Ijaz, and Yousaf Benjamin moderated discussion on different sessions such as; Religious tolerance and freedom, Justice system and effects of blasphemy laws, and Sacrifice of Bishop John Joseph. Firdous Kamran Toshi and Nazeer Qaisar recited their poetry while Rohama Justin sang a song promoting fundamental freedoms, religious diversity and tolerance. A booktitled “Struggle for Justice” was also launched by Maktaba-e-Anaveem Pakistan (MAP). The memorial conference was organized by Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) in collaboration with MAP, CLAAS, CTS, Peace Center, YDF, CICF, and Peoples Commission for Minorities Rights (PCMR)which was joined by lawyers, teachers, religious leaders, and civil society actors. In the end, a resolution was adopted unanimously by the participants of the conference.

The participants of the conference on “Aspiration of an Inclusive Society” paid rich tribute to Bishop John Joseph (1932-1998) for his relentless work for interfaith harmony, peace and justice. He laid down his life in a civil protest against the miscarriage of justice in cases involving accusations of blasphemy on 6 May 1998 in front of the court in Sahiwal. However, the decision-makers had not taken any serious measures to curb the misuse of blasphemy laws despite extreme steps taken by Bishop Joseph against religious extremism in the country.

Acknowledging the fundamental human rights enunciated in the Constitution of Pakistan which guarantees equal status, opportunities, freedoms, and safeguards. We emphasize vehemently the promotion of religious freedom and tolerance, equality of rights and non-discrimination for all, and access to justice as a national aspiration.

Underlining that despite procedural amendments introduced in 2004 and 2017 by the parliament, the abuse of blasphemy laws with impunity became a tool for the elements spreading sectarian and religious hatred among citizens, and criminal offenses such as; extra-judicial killings, mob violence, and desecration of places of worship had been committed under the cover of mere accusations. According to the data collected by the Centre for Social Justice, at least 2120 persons had borne suffering of false allegations, prolonged trials, dislocation, and worse between 1987 and 2022, and 88 persons had been killed extra-judicially after allegations under the blasphemy laws during the period of 36 years, which tarnished the image of Pakistan.

Noting with remorse that sporadic sectarian violence and organized crimes involving hate and bloodshed, particularly of minority sects and religions caused immense suffering, migration, loss of life, and reputation to the country.

We, the participants of this conference call the attention of religious stakeholders to the challenges of growing religious intolerance, extremism, and discrimination. We resolve to work with all stakeholdersto build a tolerant and peaceful Pakistan, and contribute to the goal of equality of citizenship and rights regardless of any discrimination. Therefore, we call upon the federal and provincial governments to take the following measures:

· Legislate to define the term ‘Discrimination’, and prosecute and punish discrimination in all forms and manifestations.

· Amend the constitutional provisions that are incompatible with fundamental rights given in the constitution to remove conceptual inconsistencies about the equality of rights among citizens.

· Constitute a high-powered committee to give effect to the recommendations of the Judicial Inquiry held after the mob attack in Gojra in 2009, in order to prevent the misuse of blasphemy laws, and prosecute the actors involved in incitement to violence against minorities using the pretext of blasphemy accusation.

· Discourage attempts to enhance punishment for blasphemy laws i.e. Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to prevent its sad effects on sectarian and religious minorities.

· Introduce preventive legislation to criminalize forced faith conversions to bring perpetrators to justice for their crimes involving child marriage, forced conversion, and sexual violence against minority girls and women.

· Make the collected census data available online for identification of the uncounted and verification by citizens to ensure an accurate count of all citizens, including the population of religious minorities, persons with disabilities, and transgenders.

· Improve National Commission for Minorities Bill, 2023 in the light of recommendations made by human rights experts, to constitute an independent, autonomous, and resourceful body in conforming with UN Paris Principles and the directives of the Supreme Court issued on 19th June 2014.

· Implement and expand the scope of the quota for admission of minority students in educational institutions across the country.

· Provide textbooks and teachers in educational institutions to implement the policy decision on the subject of ‘Religious Education’ for minority students.

· Return all schools and colleges nationalized in 1972 to a competent board of administrators composed of the concerned community.

· Show regard to the constitutional protection of religious freedom and non-discrimination under articles 20 and 22 (1), of the Constitution of Pakistan in developing curricula and textbooks, and ensure compliance with the Supreme Court order No. ii (SMC No. 1 of 2014) emphasizing the promotion of a culture of religious and social tolerance.