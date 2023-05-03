Share:

Central district has become population-wise the largest district of the metropolis in the digital census, according to the latest figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The Karachi South has become the smallest district of the city in the 7th population census.

District Central has 3.442 mln population in the digital census exercise, the figure released by the PBS.

District South, historically the old town of the city, have a population of 1.824 mln population- the smallest district in the metropolis.

District East have 3.171 mln population count in the census, while Korangi has been the third largest district of the city with 2.928 population figure, shared by the PBS.

The District West have 2.275 mln population, Malir 2.217 mln and Keamari have 2.180 mln population count, according to the latest figures.

The government recently extended the deadline of the population census fifth time to complete the digital census process, which will now be concluded by May 15.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said the latest extension was made to reach the remaining people not counted in the census.

Iqbal said that the government will remove the fault lines and appealed to the nationals to actively take part in the census.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Sunday released latest figures of the ongoing seventh population census.

According to the official statistics released by the authorities, Karachi’s population had increased by 1.6 million to rise over 17.6 million and Sindh’s population has jumped by 6.46 million to reach 54.31 million.

Hyderabad division came in second with a population count of 10.19 million people, followed by Larkana division with 7.9 million people.

Sukkur division had a population count of 6.19 million people, while Shaheed Benazirabad division had a count of 5.9 million. The smallest division in terms of population was Mirpurkhas, with a count of 4.9 million populace.