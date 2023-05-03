Share:

KARACHI - Sindh police arrested 147 suspected criminals during a search and combing operation in South Zone of Karachi. The operation was carried out with the support of heavy contingents of Sindh Rangers, while the bio-metric verification of 1147 suspects was conducted during the operation. According to the police officials, the suspected individuals were thoroughly searched in sensitive areas, including tea shops, and outside cafes and illegal items such as drugs, gutka, and illegal weapons were seized. The police have claimed that the operation was conducted to maintain law and aorder in the city and to curb criminal activities. Earlier this year, Gulberg police arrested 10 suspected criminals during a search and combing operation in Karachi’s Moosa Colony. The house-to-house search and combing operation was carried out under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Gulberg in which the police officials detained at least 10 individuals over the suspect. The detained persons were transferred to the police station to ascertain their criminal records. Moreover, the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) including police force conducted a combing operation in Pirabad Qasba Colony Sector A area of Karachi. The combing operation was conducted by West District police force and personnel from other law enforcement agencies. Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) West said that the combing and search operation led by SP Orangi Division was conducted in targeted areas to arrest the culprits involved in the killing incident. Entrance and exit routes of the targeted areas were sealed by Rangers personnel, he added.