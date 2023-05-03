Share:

LAHORE-Dr Nadeem Bhatti on Tuesday addressed Pak-Kazakhstan Alumni Forum. Dr Nadeem Ahmad Bhatti, Vice Chancellor, Lahore Leads University, addressing Pak-Kazakhstan Alumni Forum said engaging with leading universities in Kazakhstan will benefit students in terms of acquiring skills and knowledge. Researchers will also gain from technology transfer and commercialization.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Kistafin informed that there are over 100 universities in the country but some universities in Kazakhstan are ranked very high in the overall Times Higher Education World University Rankings. Highest-ranking university in Kazakhstan is Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. Yerzhan Kistafin informed that Kazakhstan was ranked first worldwide, on UNESCO’s Education for All Development Index (EDI), which measures elementary enrollment and completion rates, adult literacy levels, and gender parity in education and literacy. He said that more interest is being developed in the students of Pakistan to get higher education from Kazakhstan universities. Kistafin informed that direct flights from Pakistan to Kazakhstan will be launched in June 2023. Chairperson of the Punjab Higher Education Commission, Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir said that the Pak-Kazakh Alumni Forum will play an important role in promoting educational and cultural relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

The meeting was graced as guest of honor by Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir, Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission, Rao Khalid, Honorary Consul General Kazakhstan, Prof. Dr. Nadeem Bhatti, VC Lahore Leads University, Prof. Dr. Robina Farooq, Vice Chancellor Government College Women University Faisalabad, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Suleman Tahir, Vice Chancellor of Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering & Information Technology Rahim Yar Khan, Faisal Manzoor, Chairman Board of Governors, University of Sialkot, RehanYounis, President ISAT Gujranwala, Advisor Linkages, COMSTECH various senior academics and Alumni from various universities of Kazakhstan.